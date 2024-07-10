Previous
Young Coneflower by pdulis
Young Coneflower

The herb was known for its ability to strengthen the immune system and ward off infections in advance.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Quite unique and colorful
July 11th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
July 11th, 2024  
