Previous
Photo 2297
Young Coneflower
The herb was known for its ability to strengthen the immune system and ward off infections in advance.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2662
photos
340
followers
49
following
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th July 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
coneflower
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Quite unique and colorful
July 11th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
July 11th, 2024
