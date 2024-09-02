Sign up
Photo 2351
Photo 2351
It’s a beautiful morning
Even the darkest night ends and the sun rises again
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2716
photos
328
followers
49
following
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd September 2024 5:14am
Tags
sunrise
,
chairs
,
lake
,
balsam
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Whoa, dude! Epic
September 3rd, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
I wish I could double fave this, for the picture and the sentiment.
September 3rd, 2024
