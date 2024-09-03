Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2352
Balsam Lake Blue Hour
Welcome every morning with a smile. Look on the new day as another special gift from our Creator ...
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2717
photos
327
followers
49
following
644% complete
View this month »
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
hour
,
balsam
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely thought and image to match!
September 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful.
September 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close