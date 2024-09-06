Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2355
Balsam Lake Farm
Do what you love to do, and be around things that make you smile. The cows make me smile every day :)
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2720
photos
327
followers
49
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd September 2024 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
farm
,
balsam
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely framing.
September 7th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
A cow is good for your mental health.
September 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close