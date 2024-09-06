Previous
Balsam Lake Farm by pdulis
Photo 2355

Balsam Lake Farm

Do what you love to do, and be around things that make you smile. The cows make me smile every day :)
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely framing.
September 7th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
A cow is good for your mental health.
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise