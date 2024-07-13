Previous
Mermaid by pdulis
Mermaid

A Mermaid is a mythical sea creature with the upper body and head of a human female and the tail of a fish, said to be found among waves of the oceans.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Babs ace
What a magical scene.
July 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Living in a dream
July 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fairy tale.
July 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Delightful.
July 14th, 2024  
