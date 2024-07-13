Sign up
Photo 2300
Mermaid
A Mermaid is a mythical sea creature with the upper body and head of a human female and the tail of a fish, said to be found among waves of the oceans.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th July 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mermaid
Babs
ace
What a magical scene.
July 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Living in a dream
July 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fairy tale.
July 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Delightful.
July 14th, 2024
