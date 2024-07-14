Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2301
Coneflower Baby
After 7 years with this Lensbaby lens, there is something about the effect that I love ... it's a love it or hate it effect :)
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2666
photos
337
followers
49
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th July 2024 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
flower
,
lens
,
coneflower
Francoise
ace
I'm on the love it side of the fence.
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close