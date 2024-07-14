Previous
Coneflower Baby by pdulis
Coneflower Baby

After 7 years with this Lensbaby lens, there is something about the effect that I love ... it's a love it or hate it effect :)
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Francoise ace
I'm on the love it side of the fence.
July 15th, 2024  
