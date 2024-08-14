Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2332
Sunset Point Gull Lake
Day at the lake
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2697
photos
332
followers
49
following
638% complete
View this month »
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th August 2024 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
gull
,
lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close