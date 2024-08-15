Sign up
Photo 2333
Balsam Lake Sunrise
The sun coming up every day is a story. Everything has a story to it. Change the story, change the world...
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
7
5
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
chairs
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oooh that chair is for me
August 16th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
So peaceful
August 16th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Fantastic
August 16th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Uhhh....yesss.
August 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful misty clouds.
August 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is so special...FAV.
August 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful warm tones and those chairs are so inviting.
August 16th, 2024
