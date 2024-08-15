Previous
Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2333

Balsam Lake Sunrise

The sun coming up every day is a story. Everything has a story to it. Change the story, change the world...
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Oooh that chair is for me
August 16th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
So peaceful
August 16th, 2024  
Zilli~
Fantastic
August 16th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Uhhh....yesss.
August 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful misty clouds.
August 16th, 2024  
gloria jones
This is so special...FAV.
August 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful warm tones and those chairs are so inviting.
August 16th, 2024  
