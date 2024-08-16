Previous
Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Balsam Lake Sunrise

A summer sunset over peaceful waters is truly breathtaking. Racing against the setting sun to reach your favorite fishing spot in the Kawarthas makes it even more magical.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Cathy
Magical place beautifully photographed!
August 17th, 2024  
Barb
Magical is the right word for this marvelous photo, Peter!
August 17th, 2024  
Maggie Riley
Lovely!
August 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2024  
