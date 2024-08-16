Sign up
Previous
Photo 2334
Balsam Lake Sunrise
A summer sunset over peaceful waters is truly breathtaking. Racing against the setting sun to reach your favorite fishing spot in the Kawarthas makes it even more magical.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2699
photos
332
followers
49
following
639% complete
View this month »
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th August 2024 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Cathy
Magical place beautifully photographed!
August 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
Magical is the right word for this marvelous photo, Peter!
August 17th, 2024
Maggie Riley
Lovely!
August 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2024
