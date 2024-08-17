Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2335
Chasing the Sun
Story of my life ... :)
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2700
photos
331
followers
49
following
639% complete
View this month »
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Susan Wakely
ace
So beautiful.
August 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
So, so gorgeous! Idyllic!
August 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
An idyllic scene.
August 17th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Superb!!
August 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close