Stormy Friday by pdulis
Photo 2417

Stormy Friday

After every storm, the sun will smile; for every problem, there is a solution ...
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
Terrific
November 9th, 2024  
KWind ace
Stunning!!
November 9th, 2024  
