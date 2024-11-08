Sign up
Photo 2417
Stormy Friday
After every storm, the sun will smile; for every problem, there is a solution ...
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
storm
thistles
Zilli~
ace
Terrific
November 9th, 2024
KWind
ace
Stunning!!
November 9th, 2024
