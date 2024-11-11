Sign up
Previous
Photo 2420
Rodeo Bull Riding
Life is like bull riding, you have to hold on tight, stay focused, and never give up.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2785
photos
324
followers
48
following
663% complete
View this month »
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th November 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Great action!
November 12th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot. Not something that I would ever do.
November 12th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
I love how everyone, even the other bull, is focused on the action.
November 12th, 2024
