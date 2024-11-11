Previous
Rodeo Bull Riding by pdulis
Photo 2420

Rodeo Bull Riding

Life is like bull riding, you have to hold on tight, stay focused, and never give up.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Great action!
November 12th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot. Not something that I would ever do.
November 12th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I love how everyone, even the other bull, is focused on the action.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise