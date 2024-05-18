Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Do You Want To Know a Secret?
Do you promise not to tell? The ongoing saga of two senior rescue "lovebirds," well, one of them's a cockatiel, but don't tell him.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
139
photos
12
followers
11
following
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
18th May 2024 7:06am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
cute
,
pet
,
indoors
,
awww
Peachfront
The usual link for anyone who doesn't know their story
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
May 18th, 2024
