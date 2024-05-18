Previous
Do You Want To Know a Secret? by peachfront
139 / 365

Do You Want To Know a Secret?

Do you promise not to tell? The ongoing saga of two senior rescue "lovebirds," well, one of them's a cockatiel, but don't tell him.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peachfront
The usual link for anyone who doesn't know their story https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise