153 / 365
Clean this grimy window, I'm tryna watch birds here
Nyota the lovebird is paying a lot of attention to what's going on outside today. We had a torrential downpour yesterday...
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
NIKON Z 7_2
1st June 2024 8:40am
pets
birds
bird
pet
lovebird
