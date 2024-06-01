Previous
Clean this grimy window, I'm tryna watch birds here by peachfront
Clean this grimy window, I'm tryna watch birds here

Nyota the lovebird is paying a lot of attention to what's going on outside today. We had a torrential downpour yesterday...
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
41% complete

