138 / 365
"We found a new box, Boo, let's get busy!"
Boobear the soon-to-be 28-year-old white-faced Cockatiel and hurricane lovebird Nyota have found a new toy on the "book" shelves... by now it's just shelves of boxes for them to find, chew, & destroy.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
138
photos
12
followers
11
following
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
cute
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Peachfront
To save a lot of repeating myself over the years, the story of these senior/older rescue parrots is told here:
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
and here:
https://vocal.media/petlife/how-long-do-cockatiels-live
Nyota the lovebird was already an adult when we rescued her after Hurricane Isaac in 2012 so we don't know how old she is, other than "pretty old for a lovebird."
May 17th, 2024
