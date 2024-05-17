Previous
"We found a new box, Boo, let's get busy!" by peachfront
138 / 365

"We found a new box, Boo, let's get busy!"

Boobear the soon-to-be 28-year-old white-faced Cockatiel and hurricane lovebird Nyota have found a new toy on the "book" shelves... by now it's just shelves of boxes for them to find, chew, & destroy.
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
To save a lot of repeating myself over the years, the story of these senior/older rescue parrots is told here: https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness and here: https://vocal.media/petlife/how-long-do-cockatiels-live Nyota the lovebird was already an adult when we rescued her after Hurricane Isaac in 2012 so we don't know how old she is, other than "pretty old for a lovebird."
May 17th, 2024  
