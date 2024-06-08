Sign up
160 / 365
Forty years later...
We didn't save the plants... or the frogs... or the insects... or much of anything else but we're miles advanced in the design of book cover art.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
2
365
NIKON Z 7_2
8th June 2024 12:34pm
Tags
book
vintage
old
collectible
