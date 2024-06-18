Previous
A dragonfly by peachfront
170 / 365

A dragonfly

Shooting a few dragonflies for practice. We have many, which allows our neighborhood to support our local Mississippi Kites and the occasional Swallowtail...
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peachfront
Ha. I gave the photo the wrong name. It was actually shot today, June 18.
June 18th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
AMAZING detail on this dragonfly!! Nice one! :)
June 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
super macro
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise