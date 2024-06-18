Sign up
170 / 365
A dragonfly
Shooting a few dragonflies for practice. We have many, which allows our neighborhood to support our local Mississippi Kites and the occasional Swallowtail...
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
2
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year.
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
outdoors
,
insect
,
dragonfly
Peachfront
Ha. I gave the photo the wrong name. It was actually shot today, June 18.
June 18th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
AMAZING detail on this dragonfly!! Nice one! :)
June 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
super macro
June 18th, 2024
