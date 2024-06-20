Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
172 / 365
Two opals
Still trying to figure out a way to photograph small items. Obviously, focus-stacking is the best way for high quality photography, but I'd like to figure out a compromise so that I could photograph a lot of small items quickly. Hmm.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
172
photos
13
followers
11
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th June 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
silver
,
jewelry
,
product
,
opal
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close