Two opals by peachfront
Two opals

Still trying to figure out a way to photograph small items. Obviously, focus-stacking is the best way for high quality photography, but I'd like to figure out a compromise so that I could photograph a lot of small items quickly. Hmm.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely done
June 20th, 2024  
