Learning how to scribble on my turned-off phone by peachfront
175 / 365

Learning how to scribble on my turned-off phone

This is take two. Maybe it's mildly funnier than the practice version suggested by the YouTube guy which was only the first four words... Maybe it's just silly. But I never knew you could scribble on a phone before.
23rd June 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
47% complete

Photo Details

