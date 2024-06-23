Sign up
175 / 365
Learning how to scribble on my turned-off phone
This is take two. Maybe it's mildly funnier than the practice version suggested by the YouTube guy which was only the first four words... Maybe it's just silly. But I never knew you could scribble on a phone before.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
text
,
black-and-white
,
handwriting
,
cursive
