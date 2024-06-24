Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
176 / 365
Crocosmia
More of the new cell phone camera test. This is an extreme crop. As you can probably tell from the noise but I don't think it's all that bad considering how little of the frame I used.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
176
photos
14
followers
11
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
24th June 2024 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
flower
,
flowers
,
orange
,
samsung
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close