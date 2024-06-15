Sign up
167 / 365
I'm ready for my closeup!
Nyota took a splashy bath this morning & dried out all nice and shiny to pose for me. (For those who don't know, Nyota is my rescue bird who was found lost in Biloxi Bay after Hurricane Isaac in 2012.)
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
portrait
,
bird
,
pet
,
closeup
,
105mm
