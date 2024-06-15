Previous
I'm ready for my closeup! by peachfront
167 / 365

I'm ready for my closeup!

Nyota took a splashy bath this morning & dried out all nice and shiny to pose for me. (For those who don't know, Nyota is my rescue bird who was found lost in Biloxi Bay after Hurricane Isaac in 2012.)
