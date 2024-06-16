Previous
Brazil Agate specimen by peachfront
Brazil Agate specimen

Here is a slice of a Brazil Agate that my husband cut off a larger geode so I could polish it. The color and the hint of an "eye" reminds me a bit of the planet Jupiter.
