Boo and Nyota at the window by peachfront
165 / 365

Boo and Nyota at the window

This is a street photography pancake lens. I wanted to see how close I could get. The answer is much closer than with any of the long lenses, including the Coolpix-- and, oddly, also much closer than I can get with the phone. Hmm.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

45% complete

Photo Details

