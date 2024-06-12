Previous
The June flowers are in full bloom now by peachfront
164 / 365

Testing the pancake lens... It's not the same quality as the 20mm but it's far more discreet... and I think it's pretty darn good.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
44% complete

