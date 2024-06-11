Sign up
163 / 365
The co-conspirators
Today, the daring duo are helping me keep the Coolpix alive & safe from "lot rot." If you're new to Boobear-the-soon-to-be-28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane-tossed lovebird, you can find their story here
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days.
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
cute
,
pet
,
coolpix
