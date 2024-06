The co-conspirators

Today, the daring duo are helping me keep the Coolpix alive & safe from "lot rot." If you're new to Boobear-the-soon-to-be-28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane-tossed lovebird, you can find their story here https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness