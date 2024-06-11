Previous
The co-conspirators by peachfront
163 / 365

The co-conspirators

Today, the daring duo are helping me keep the Coolpix alive & safe from "lot rot." If you're new to Boobear-the-soon-to-be-28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane-tossed lovebird, you can find their story here https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise