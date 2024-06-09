Sign up
161 / 365
It's too hot for this
They always bloom in June but I question their judgment...
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
flower
,
midday
,
pink
,
fuchsia
Paula Fontanini
ace
How beautiful and it looks like it's tolerating the heat well (so far)! :)
June 9th, 2024
