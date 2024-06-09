Previous
It's too hot for this by peachfront
It's too hot for this

They always bloom in June but I question their judgment...
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
44% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
How beautiful and it looks like it's tolerating the heat well (so far)! :)
June 9th, 2024  
