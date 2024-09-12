Previous
He's shaking it off... by peachfront
He's shaking it off...

I had a large number of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds stalled out in my yard for Hurricane Francine, and the minute I got the feeders back up this morning, they were everywhere! I'll be sorry to see them go when the winds return to their favor...
Barb ace
This is exceedingly lovely!
September 12th, 2024  
