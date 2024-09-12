Sign up
256 / 365
He's shaking it off...
I had a large number of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds stalled out in my yard for Hurricane Francine, and the minute I got the feeders back up this morning, they were everywhere! I'll be sorry to see them go when the winds return to their favor...
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
hummingbirds
Barb
ace
This is exceedingly lovely!
September 12th, 2024
