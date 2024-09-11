Sign up
Previous
255 / 365
When your lovebird thinks books are a chew toy
Stuck inside thanks to Francine. Sorting out some old books. Looks like Nyota the Lovebird did some unauthorized "customization" of this book... Sigh.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
11th September 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
