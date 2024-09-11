Previous
When your lovebird thinks books are a chew toy by peachfront
255 / 365

Stuck inside thanks to Francine. Sorting out some old books. Looks like Nyota the Lovebird did some unauthorized "customization" of this book... Sigh.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
69% complete

