Male Monarch on Chives

It's dark and drizzly, and the coming storm has stopped the hummingbirds and also apparently the monarchs from migrating further. I have way more hummingbirds fighting over the two feeders in my yard, but they are too fast & it's too dark for me to get a good picture. I was surprised to see a few monarchs also coming through. This town used to be a migration point but they have become rare in my yard over the years.