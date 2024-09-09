Previous
Guess who joined the poop list by peachfront
253 / 365

Lots of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds fueling up. Wonder if they're going to beat the hurricane or if they're going to get blown backwards...
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
69% complete

