12 years ago, a hurricane lovebirb was found...
12 years ago, a hurricane lovebirb was found...

Nyota the Lovebird was found lost in Biloxi Back Bay after Hurricane Isaac in 2012. Hard to believe a dozen years have flown by so fast! Here she is today at noon lovingly grooming Boobear the 28-year-old Cockatiel's crest and face. Love is real!
