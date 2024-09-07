Previous
It's National Hummingbird Day by peachfront
251 / 365

It's National Hummingbird Day

That doesn't mean you'll get a clean shot at a bird all NOT covered in pollen, and also it's going to stay dark & rainy all day. Call this Revenge of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds...
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
68% complete

