Still practicing product photography by peachfront
250 / 365

Still practicing product photography

Rain, rain, rain, stuck indoors trying to figure out how to photograph small items. If I could do it quickly with my phone, it would be nice because my collection is out of control...
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
68% complete

