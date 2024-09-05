Previous
Tiny mushrooms in the grass by peachfront
249 / 365

Tiny mushrooms in the grass

Trying to figure out what I don't know about macro and using flash. It isn't hard. What I don't know about macro and flash is everything... but if I hit enough buttons and then try to figure out where I went wrong, maybe I'll back into a picture...
5th September 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
68% complete

