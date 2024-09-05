Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
Tiny mushrooms in the grass
Trying to figure out what I don't know about macro and using flash. It isn't hard. What I don't know about macro and flash is everything... but if I hit enough buttons and then try to figure out where I went wrong, maybe I'll back into a picture...
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th September 2024 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
macro
,
rain
,
fungi
