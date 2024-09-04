Previous
Molting is an outrage and I blame you by peachfront
248 / 365

Almost all of my Blue Jays look like this right now...
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
