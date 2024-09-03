Previous
Gold on my gorget by peachfront
Gold on my gorget

I'm struggling to get a good photo of one of the many migrating adult male Ruby-throated Hummingbirds complete with gorget. Alas, this gorget caught the gold of the rising sun full-on, and it has changed the color tone of the ruby!
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
