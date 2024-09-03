Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Gold on my gorget
I'm struggling to get a good photo of one of the many migrating adult male Ruby-throated Hummingbirds complete with gorget. Alas, this gorget caught the gold of the rising sun full-on, and it has changed the color tone of the ruby!
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
247
photos
15
followers
11
following
67% complete
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd September 2024 8:09am
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
hummingbirds
,
birding
