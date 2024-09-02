Previous
Fast and fighty by peachfront
Fast and fighty

Tons of Ruby-throats migrating through today but the adult males are too fast & furious for me, have a youngster.
2nd September 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
