Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Trying His Patience
Such a GOOD BOY! This dog patiently let my friend's daughter pet him and dote over him.
This is her photo and I just HAD to share! (With permission, of course!)
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
131
photos
74
followers
198
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Latest from all albums
58
40
59
28
60
61
62
29
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Delightful
November 16th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So sweet
November 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
such a wonderful affectionate image.
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close