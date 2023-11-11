Previous
Trying His Patience by peekysweets
Trying His Patience

Such a GOOD BOY! This dog patiently let my friend's daughter pet him and dote over him.

This is her photo and I just HAD to share! (With permission, of course!)
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
Dawn ace
Delightful
November 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So sweet
November 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a wonderful affectionate image.
November 16th, 2023  
