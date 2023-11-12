Previous
"Let me eat in PEACE, please!"
"Let me eat in PEACE, please!"

This little Mama comes on a regular basis and trusts me. However, today she wanted to eat her nuts in peace, so she turned her back on me.

I DID get some good photos but chose this one to share today since I thought it was so funny!

I think I was living by murphy's law today. I did EVERYTHING to try to get her to pose with the flowers, and she was playing hard to get. At one point there were two squirrels, and I scared one away by adding an extra nut on the chair, seconds before I reached my goal. It was quite comical.

12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
So cute! Is she in your house?
November 13th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
@princessicajessica She lives in a tree outside my sliding glass window. I was luring her into my house onto the chair with nuts. My friend's husband works for Animal Control. He doesn't think this is as cute as I do! Haha!
November 13th, 2023  
