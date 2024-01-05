Sign up
81 / 365
Faux Fun
I made this bouquet a while back, but today I finally gave it to my husband's hospital to give away to a patient. Hope it is used to spread a little sunshine.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
191
photos
95
followers
254
following
24% complete
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Views
4
1
365
15th January 2024 8:01pm
Tags
gerbera-daisies
Diana
ace
They are beautiful and will surely give someone great pleasure.
January 16th, 2024
