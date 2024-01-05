Previous
Faux Fun by peekysweets
Faux Fun

I made this bouquet a while back, but today I finally gave it to my husband's hospital to give away to a patient. Hope it is used to spread a little sunshine.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Diana ace
They are beautiful and will surely give someone great pleasure.
January 16th, 2024  
