175 / 365
Roses from my friend's Garden
My friend had a small group over for a tea. She used roses from her garden for her centerpiece.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
