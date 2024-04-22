Sign up
Previous
113 / 365
The Perfect Host
I went to a tea party yesterday, and look who greeted me at the door.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
1
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Lesley
ace
Oh how handsome
April 22nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@tinley23
Haha! Yes, he won the hearts of all the girls.
April 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
April 22nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine!
April 23rd, 2024
