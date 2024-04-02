Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
I Brake for Cacti
Fire Stick Pencil Cactus. I saw this on a sunny day this month, and had to stop for a photo. I heard it is not good for animals though.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
42
5
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Cacti with the blue sky behind
March 31st, 2024
Lynda Parker
It's a beautiful plant. But no, it's poisonous from root to tip for animals and Humans.
March 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That sure is an interesting plant
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@mozette
Wow, I didn't know the whole thing was poisonous. Thanks for letting me know!
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@beverley365
Thank you Beverley for your comments!
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@kjarn
Thank you for the comments, Kathy! I appreciate all your support!
April 1st, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful coral color!
April 1st, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
I had never heard of this variety. Nice capture
April 1st, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
You can see where it got its name from. A really nice colour.
April 1st, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely capture of this plant.
We have a lot growing around here.
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@blackmutts
Thanks for commenting, Brooke!
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@joysabin
Thanks for the comments and the view, Walks at 7!
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@happysnaps
Thank you, Valerie! I appreciate your comments!
April 1st, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour
April 1st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@Dawn
Thank you so much, Dawn, for commenting!
April 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture. We have a lot of it here on our estate, it is rather toxic and has a milky sap that can burn your hands when picked.
April 1st, 2024
Cordiander
That's pretty. The cactus looks like a coral.
April 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting cacti.
April 1st, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful the orange colour
April 1st, 2024
Angela
Amazing plant
April 1st, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
April 2nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Oh my! Thanks for the info and the comments.
April 2nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@rickster549
@angelar
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
@wakelys
@cordulaamann
Thank you for commenting on my cacti photo! I appreciate it.
April 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful cacti with its coral colour - I have never seen this before !
April 2nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! I appreciate your comments!
April 3rd, 2024
Brian
ace
A new one for me. Very interesting comments about its toxicity to animals
April 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous colours
April 6th, 2024
Zilli
New one for me as well. Poisonous beauty!?
April 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Huge congratulations on your calendar hitting the TOP TWENTY for the week!
April 6th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@koalagardens
Oh Yay! Thanks for letting me know!
April 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a really interesting one- good catch!
April 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It looks like coral.
April 7th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you, Ann!
April 7th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@illinilass
Thank you so much for your comments, Dorothy!
April 7th, 2024
*lynn
ace
so pretty and different
April 9th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
It is gorgeous!
April 9th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely colour and capture
April 9th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@carolmw
@louannwarren
@lynnz
Thank you, Lynn, Lou Ann & Carol for your lovely comments. They keep getting prettier and prettier as the days get sunnier.
April 10th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you, BKB in the city!
April 12th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@pdulis
Thanks, Peter!
April 12th, 2024
We have a lot growing around here.