I Brake for Cacti by peekysweets
111 / 365

I Brake for Cacti

Fire Stick Pencil Cactus. I saw this on a sunny day this month, and had to stop for a photo. I heard it is not good for animals though.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
Beverley ace
Beautiful Cacti with the blue sky behind
March 31st, 2024  
Lynda Parker
It's a beautiful plant. But no, it's poisonous from root to tip for animals and Humans.
March 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That sure is an interesting plant
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@mozette Wow, I didn't know the whole thing was poisonous. Thanks for letting me know!
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@beverley365 Thank you Beverley for your comments!
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@kjarn Thank you for the comments, Kathy! I appreciate all your support!
April 1st, 2024  
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful coral color!
April 1st, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
I had never heard of this variety. Nice capture
April 1st, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
You can see where it got its name from. A really nice colour.
April 1st, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely capture of this plant.
We have a lot growing around here.
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@blackmutts Thanks for commenting, Brooke!
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@joysabin Thanks for the comments and the view, Walks at 7!
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@happysnaps Thank you, Valerie! I appreciate your comments!
April 1st, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely colour
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@Dawn Thank you so much, Dawn, for commenting!
April 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful find and capture. We have a lot of it here on our estate, it is rather toxic and has a milky sap that can burn your hands when picked.
April 1st, 2024  
Cordiander
That's pretty. The cactus looks like a coral.
April 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting cacti.
April 1st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful the orange colour
April 1st, 2024  
Angela
Amazing plant
April 1st, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
April 2nd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@ludwigsdiana Oh my! Thanks for the info and the comments.
April 2nd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@rickster549 @angelar @agnesvanderlindeicloudcom @wakelys @cordulaamann Thank you for commenting on my cacti photo! I appreciate it.
April 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful cacti with its coral colour - I have never seen this before !
April 2nd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl! I appreciate your comments!
April 3rd, 2024  
Brian ace
A new one for me. Very interesting comments about its toxicity to animals
April 6th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous colours
April 6th, 2024  
Zilli
New one for me as well. Poisonous beauty!?
April 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Huge congratulations on your calendar hitting the TOP TWENTY for the week!
April 6th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@koalagardens Oh Yay! Thanks for letting me know!
April 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a really interesting one- good catch!
April 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
It looks like coral.
April 7th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@olivetreeann Thank you, Ann!
April 7th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@illinilass Thank you so much for your comments, Dorothy!
April 7th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so pretty and different
April 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
It is gorgeous!
April 9th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely colour and capture
April 9th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@carolmw @louannwarren @lynnz Thank you, Lynn, Lou Ann & Carol for your lovely comments. They keep getting prettier and prettier as the days get sunnier.
April 10th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you, BKB in the city!
April 12th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@pdulis Thanks, Peter!
April 12th, 2024  
