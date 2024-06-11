Previous
Happy SILVER Anniversary by peekysweets
189 / 365

Happy SILVER Anniversary

This was this year, using the portrait selfie setting on my iphone. Love the lighting. Here we are in Huntington Beach, CA, celebrating our 25th Anniversary.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Happy Anniversary to you! 25 is a great milestone and wishing you many more!
July 12th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@olivetreeann Thank you, Ann! I appreciate your kind words and friendship.
July 12th, 2024  
