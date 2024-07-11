Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
Sweet Moments in Time
My husband took this with a timer camera on our 6th anniversary. We just celebrated our 25th! June was a whirlwind of celebrations. Happy Summer everyone!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
411
photos
138
followers
374
following
52% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
