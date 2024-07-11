Previous
Sweet Moments in Time by peekysweets
Sweet Moments in Time

My husband took this with a timer camera on our 6th anniversary. We just celebrated our 25th! June was a whirlwind of celebrations. Happy Summer everyone!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
