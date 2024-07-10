Previous
Trader Sam's at Disneyland by peekysweets
190 / 365

Trader Sam's at Disneyland

Here is my husband at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki bar on his birthday. Some people follow the rides at Disneyland. He follows the live music whenever he can.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Happy birthday
July 12th, 2024  
