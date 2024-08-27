Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Pretty in Pink
Pink silk flowers in a very PINK teapot.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
414
photos
135
followers
369
following
53% complete
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th August 2024 4:39pm
Diana
ace
Oh this is just too beautiful, gorgeous flowers and colours.
August 28th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana! I appreciate your input!
August 28th, 2024
