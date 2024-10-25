Previous
Just starting to bloom by peekysweets
224 / 365

Just starting to bloom

I think this is Rose 5 from my Peach rosebush. I was worried that a squirrel might get to it, so I cut this one and another and put it in a bouquet. I'm so glad I did, because the next day, I found one half eaten!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
October 27th, 2024  
