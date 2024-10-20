Previous
A Rose Diagonal by peekysweets
221 / 365

A Rose Diagonal

At dusk tonight, I got a photo of my two most recent peach roses. Roses #3 and #4, accompanied by three black eyed susans.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
October 21st, 2024  
