221 / 365
A Rose Diagonal
At dusk tonight, I got a photo of my two most recent peach roses. Roses #3 and #4, accompanied by three black eyed susans.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
2
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
464
photos
143
followers
375
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2024 6:25pm
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
October 21st, 2024
