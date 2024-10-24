Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
Fall Fun
While waiting for a friend, I entertained myself by taking photos. Here is a reusable bag made out of recycled materials and a plaid pumpkin!
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
3
3
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
470
photos
143
followers
373
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
110
222
223
133
224
225
226
227
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2024 3:32pm
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cute
October 28th, 2024
Brian
ace
Cute
October 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a cute bag.
October 28th, 2024
